Google Parent Ditches Investors' Data Leak Suit, For Now

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a shareholder securities fraud suit accusing Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. of deceiving investors about a bug that exposed half a million users' data in 2018, ruling that the investors hadn't shown that the tech giant's statements were materially false or misleading. The shareholders had alleged that Alphabet made misleading statements regarding the 2018 bug in multiple filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said in Wednesday's order that the statements investors pointed to as "misleading" were generalized statements regarding the importance of privacy to users...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS