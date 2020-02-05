Judge Axes NY Bribery Case Over DA's Evidence Handling

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A New York judge dismissed a bribery case against a former engineering executive Wednesday, saying the “extreme” move was warranted given that prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to hand over reams of evidence until the eve of trial. Kyriacos Pierides was one of several individuals and companies accused in 2018 of bribing a mid-level manager at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection to get inside information on water infrastructure contracts. His attorneys moved to dismiss the case in mid-January, after the DA’s office disclosed a deluge of information ahead of a trial scheduled for Jan. 21, including a recording of...

