CIA Threat Unit Eyed WikiLeaks Suspect's Conduct, Jury Told

Law360, New York (February 6, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder accused of giving top-secret information to WikiLeaks, had a dispute with a coworker that was deemed serious enough for an agency team tasked with assessing threats to take notice, Schulte's former boss told a Manhattan federal jury Thursday. Testifying under the pseudonym Anthony Leonis, Schulte's former manager from inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence took the witness stand amid increased courtroom security as the first week of Schulte's expected monthlong trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty came to a close. Schulte has been jailed since late 2017 on charges of sending a...

