Amazon's Size May Mean Drivers Are Exempt From The FAA

Law360, Boston (February 6, 2020, 11:54 AM EST) -- The size and scope of Amazon and the retail giant’s reach may factor into whether local delivery drivers are interstate transportation workers exempt from arbitration, the First Circuit suggested Thursday as it heard arguments over whether the wage case should be arbitrated or proceed in court. Seeking to flip a federal judge’s ruling that kept the case from arbitration, Amazon has pressed the panel to interpret the Section 1 exemption of the Federal Arbitration Act very specifically, applying it only to workers who routinely cross state lines. But during oral arguments, the panel seemed skeptical of the notion that the fact...

