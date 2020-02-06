Gov't Informer At Center Of NCAA Hoops Case Avoids Prison

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A former financial adviser charged with a $2.35 million fraud and whose cooperation with federal authorities launched the NCAA college basketball corruption probe on Thursday received a sentence of time served, with a New York federal judge noting his “unusual” cooperation. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced Marty Blazer to time served for financial fraud charges for misappropriating his clients’ funds to invest in movie ventures, and ordered him to pay back the $1.56 million total lost by his clients. Judge Ramos noted Blazer’s cooperation with the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI, which led to the historic investigation into bribery and...

