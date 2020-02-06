Contractor Must Face Ex-NFLer's Dream House IP Claims

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday affirmed a magistrate's recommendation that a contractor cannot escape a former NFL player's suit alleging it infringed his copyright after building his dream home, ruling the contractor did not specifically identify his objections to the recommendation. Canterbury Ventures LLC and Daniel Lewis attempted to push back against the magistrate's September recommendation to deny their motion for summary judgment against former New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Chatham, but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled among other things that their objection to the recommendation was not specific enough. The judge wrote that under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, a...

