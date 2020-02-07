TV Co. Accuses Orrick Of Switching Sides On IP Contract

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Hawaiian television company has accused Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP of actively trying to undermine an intellectual property licensing deal it helped create. According to BroadBand iTV Inc., Orrick was working as its "de facto outside inside general counsel" as it licensed all of its IP to a company called OpenTV Inc. When BBiTV sued OpenTV in California for allegedly breaching that agreement, Orrick showed up as defense counsel and is picking apart the same contract to get OpenTV out of ever providing royalties, according to the suit filed Wednesday in Hawaii state court. "Orrick has a duty to refrain...

