Arbitration Pact Doesn't Bar ERISA Class Action, Worker Says

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A former Greystar Management Services LP employee is fighting a Texas federal judge's decision to send her court challenge over how Greystar managed her 401(k) plan to individual arbitration, arguing the arbitration agreement she had to sign doesn't cover proposed class actions like hers. The arbitration agreement bans Sonia Torres from suing Greystar in court on her own behalf, but it doesn't ban her from suing in court on her 401(k) plan's behalf, Torres argued. She said the arbitration agreement between herself and Greystar does not affect her proposed class action accusing the company of breaching its fiduciary duty under the Employee...

