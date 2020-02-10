Kayak, TripAdvisor Want Out Of Confiscated Cuban Land Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- TripAdvisor, Kayak and other travel booking companies have urged a Delaware federal judge to drop a case accusing them of profiting from properties a U.S. citizen says the Cuban government took from his family during the Communist revolution. The companies argue there's no causal connection between the travel booking sites' search engines and any alleged confiscation by the Cuban government of two beachfront properties in Varadero that are now the site of four resorts that appear in the companies' bookings, according to three motions to dismiss filed Friday. Texas resident Robert M. Glen, who is seeking damages under the federal Helms-Burton...

