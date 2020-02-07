Coach In Avenatti Trial Says He Wanted To Clean Up Nike

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- The California basketball coach at the center of Michael Avenatti’s trial over his alleged extortion of Nike Inc. on Friday testified that he wanted Nike Inc. to “clean up” the corruption in its youth basketball program and fire two unscrupulous executives, while denying that his celebrity lawyer ever mentioned conducting an internal investigation of the company. Gary Franklin Sr., the head of the California Supreme Elite Basketball Program, which had been in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League until Nike cut ties with Franklin’s program, spent the day undergoing cross-examination in the trial of Avenatti, who’s accused of using Franklin’s claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS