Calif. Insurer Hit With $21M Jury Verdict In Pedestrian's Death

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal jury on Thursday hit California-based Cypress Insurance Co. with a $21 million judgment in a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a man who was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in 2016, finding that the driver who hit him had "acted in bad faith." Kip Holland, 50, was walking on the shoulder of a highway in Gainesville, Georgia, in December 2016 when the man driving the trailer veered into the shoulder, causing his trailer to run over Holland, according to the suit. Holland was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead,...

