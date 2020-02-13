Real Estate Rumors: Urban Edge, M&T Bank, Clayco

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Urban Edge Properties has purchased a pair of Brooklyn properties that have office and retail space for $165 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 1630 E. 15th St. and 1715 E. 13th St., which have a combined 340,000 square feet of space and count New York Sports Club, T.J. Maxx, the Visiting Nurse Service, Marshalls and Target as tenants, according to the report. The seller is a venture of Infinity Real Estate and Nightingale Properties, Real Deal said. M&T Bank has loaned $64.5 million to Feil Organization for a Long Island, New York, apartment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS