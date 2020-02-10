Dereg Law Can't Sink Alaskan Air Kickback Suit, Flier Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- An Alaska Airlines customer has asked a Washington federal judge not to toss her suit alleging that the carrier failed to disclose that it earned kickbacks from trip insurance it sold to fliers, saying the Airline Deregulation Act does not bar the claims. Alaska Airlines customer Madeleine F. Shattenkirk said Friday that because her claims do not directly address the airline's service, the 1978 law has no bearing on the suit, which alleges that the carrier failed to tell customers it received a commission from Allianz Global Assistance for each trip insurance policy it sold to air travelers on the airline's...

