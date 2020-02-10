PE-Backed Azek Joins IPO Pipeline With $100M Filing

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed building products maker The Azek Co. has filed plans for an initial public offering with a preliminary fundraising target of $100 million, following a recent filing by music publisher Warner Music Group Corp. amid an otherwise quiet moment for IPOs. Chicago-based Azek, advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, listed the preliminary target in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, one day after media giant Warner Music filed an IPO also estimated to raise $100 million. Neither company disclosed how many shares they plan to sell or at what price range, which are details that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS