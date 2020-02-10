NFL Asks High Court To Take Up 'Sunday Ticket' Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- The NFL and DirecTV have asked the Supreme Court to take up a sprawling antitrust case alleging they conspired to gouge customers on the popular "Sunday Ticket" television package, with the pair arguing the Ninth Circuit made fundamental errors when it revived the suit last year. In a 54-page petition for a writ of certiorari filed Friday, the NFL and DirecTV said the Ninth Circuit's August decision flies in the face of previous rulings by no less than five other appeals courts and could upset a broadcast model that's led to "dramatic increases in fan interest and viewership," not to mention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS