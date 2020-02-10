Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Asks High Court To Take Up 'Sunday Ticket' Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- The NFL and DirecTV have asked the Supreme Court to take up a sprawling antitrust case alleging they conspired to gouge customers on the popular "Sunday Ticket" television package, with the pair arguing the Ninth Circuit made fundamental errors when it revived the suit last year.

In a 54-page petition for a writ of certiorari filed Friday, the NFL and DirecTV said the Ninth Circuit's August decision flies in the face of previous rulings by no less than five other appeals courts and could upset a broadcast model that's led to "dramatic increases in fan interest and viewership," not to mention...

