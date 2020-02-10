Feds Rest Case In Avenatti's Nike Extortion Trial

Law360, New York (February 10, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti over an alleged scheme to extort Nike Inc. for millions of dollars by threatening to go public with claims of corruption in the company's youth basketball operations. Following the conclusion of the government's case, Avenatti, 48, said he would not take the witness stand in his own defense after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe blocked him from calling multiple Nike witnesses to the stand and declined to bar potential cross-examination of Avenatti regarding two other criminal cases he's facing. Prosecutors say Avenatti threatened Nike with a negative publicity campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS