Hagens Berman Wins Atty Fee-Splitting Dispute In EA Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP scored a victory in a long-running dispute over attorney fees in video game maker Electronic Arts’ class settlement for its use of college athletes’ likenesses after a California federal judge on Monday ruled that a fee-sharing agreement the firm was accused of breaching could not be enforced. In an order, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken granted Hagens Berman’s November bid to throw out allegations that it breached an agreement to split fees with the firm McIlwain LLC, saying the contract violated New Jersey’s rules of professional conduct because attorney Timothy J. McIlwain never informed his client...

