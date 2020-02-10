Fishers Want Full DC Circ. Review Of Offshore Monument Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other fishing trade groups want the full D.C. Circuit to review their challenge to an oceanic monument that will result in a fishing ban off the coast of Cape Cod, arguing Monday that a three-judge panel misunderstood the limits of the federal government's authority to establish offshore monuments. In a petition for an en banc review of their case against the U.S. Department of Commerce and other agencies, the trade groups said the government's notion that presidents have the power to establish national monuments in ocean waters extending beyond the immediate territorial sea "requires significant skepticism."...

