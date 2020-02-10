Alsup Blasts DoorDash's 'Hypocrisy,' Orders 5K Arbitrations

Law360, San Francisco (February 10, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Monday ordered DoorDash to individually arbitrate employment misclassification claims brought by more than 5,000 food couriers, denying its request to pause the proceedings and slamming the company's "hypocrisy" in requiring workers to sign arbitration agreements and then seeking classwide litigation. Judge Alsup's decision to compel 5,010 couriers to arbitration comes as a blow to DoorDash, which asked the court to put on ice the consolidated federal suit accusing it of misclassifying thousands of couriers while a California state court decides whether to preliminarily approve a $39.5 million settlement in an overlapping case. But the state...

