SeaWorld Settles 'Blackfish' Litigation For $65M

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:14 PM EST) -- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has settled a securities class action and derivative litigation related to the controversial 2013 documentary “Blackfish” for $65 million, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing. The theme park chain revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will pay $65 million to settle claims in California federal court it misled investors about declines in park attendance experienced after the release of the documentary, which chronicled the cruelty of capturing killer whales and the dangers faced by SeaWorld’s killer whale trainers. The filing also disclosed the settlement of a derivative shareholder action in Delaware Chancery...

