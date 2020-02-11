Ex-FBI Director Can't Testify For VW Buyers In Emissions Trial

Law360, San Francisco (February 11, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday declined to let Volkswagen AG buyers call former FBI Director Louis Freeh as an expert witness in an upcoming bellwether trial over Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions scandal, saying Freeh's opinion that Volkswagen didn't admit the full scope of its fraud wasn't material to the case. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said he has "serious questions" about the accuracy of the underlying information that Freeh based his opinions upon. He added that Freeh's opinions would invite additional testimony that would be difficult, if not impossible, to obtain and could...

