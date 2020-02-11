Biz Groups Back VW In 9th Circ. Query On Fraud Standard

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a cadre of law professors are among the amici who've thrown support behind Volkswagen's request for Ninth Circuit guidance on a key reliance standard in securities fraud claims. Two amicus briefs filed Monday underscore apparent industry concerns about a California federal judge's application of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1972 Affiliated Ute decision — which established that securities fraud claims can survive based on a presumption of reliance on a company's omission — in preserving putative class claims that Volkswagen AG tricked investors into buying overpriced...

