Fla. American Airlines Kickback Suit Shipped To Texas Court

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Reversing a magistrate judge's order, a Florida federal judge on Monday granted American Airlines' bid to transfer to Texas a traveler's putative class action accusing the airline of taking illegal kickbacks on trip insurance sales, saying "unique circumstances" warranted transferring the case late in litigation. Kristian Zamber alleged in his 2016 suit that American Airlines Inc. uniformly failed to tell customers that it received an illegal commission from each trip insurance policy it sold to air travelers on the airline's website. American misrepresented those trip insurance charges as "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, according to Zamber. Following several years of stays and failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS