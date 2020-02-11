Feds Say Avenatti Sold Out Client To Squeeze Nike For Cash

Law360, New York (February 11, 2020, 11:37 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors on Tuesday sought to drive home their claims against Michael Avenatti, saying the celebrity lawyer used his own client to try to extort Nike Inc. for upwards of $25 million in order to pay off his sizable debt. Jurors weighing Avenatti's fate before U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan spent most of the day hearing closing arguments from the government and Avenatti's attorneys. Prosecutors say Avenatti took advantage of his client, California youth basketball coach Gary Franklin Sr., to try and force Nike to pay Avenatti and fellow attorney Mark Geragos between $15 million and...

