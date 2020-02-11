Objectors To Fight Equifax Data Breach Deal At 11th Circ.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- Two objecting class members are appealing the landmark data breach deal that requires Equifax to pay up to $425 million to consumers, taking their concerns about class counsel fees and the fairness of the settlement to the Eleventh Circuit. Objectors Ted Frank and David Watkins filed a notice on Monday indicating they will appeal the order granting final approval to the deal, which was crafted to resolve multidistrict litigation over a 2017 data breach at Equifax that exposed roughly 147 million consumers' personal data. Besides compensating affected consumers, Equifax has also agreed to shell out $77.5 million in attorney fees and...

