NCAA, Athletes Fight At 9th Circ. Over Pay Limits

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- College athletes and the NCAA squared off before the Ninth Circuit Monday in dueling appeals challenging an order that scrapped NCAA caps on education-related expenses but kept other restrictions in place, with the NCAA arguing that the order will lead to unlimited "lavish" benefits and undermine college athletics. During a hearing before a three-judge panel in San Francisco, the NCAA's counsel Seth Waxman of WilmerHale argued that upholding U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken's injunction would allow college athletes to receive unfettered benefits, including luxury cars, paid trips abroad and hundreds of thousands of dollars in paid internships at Nike, as long...

