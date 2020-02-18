What Health Care FCA Trends Tell Us About The Year Ahead

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Following a small drop in 2018, total recoveries under the False Claims Act in fiscal year 2019 again exceeded $3 billion. Significantly, health care-related fraud recoveries alone have surpassed $2 billion for 10 consecutive years. The U.S. Department of Justice credits this year’s increased recoveries in part to large settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly within the opioid industry.[1] Although the overall number of qui tam cases filed fell slightly in fiscal year 2019, the government increasingly initiated matters, as demonstrated by the fact that recoveries from health care-related cases brought directly by DOJ increased from $568 million to $695 million between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS