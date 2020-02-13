The Deal Maker's Guide To The New CFIUS Framework

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- It seems there’s never a dull moment in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship. Public markets relaxed following easing tensions in the trade war with China with the announcement of the parties’ Phase I trade agreement, signed on Jan. 15. But continued strategic decoupling in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice indictments of Chinese People’s Liberation Army members for the 2017 Equifax hack, and the proliferation of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, has re-tightened macroeconomic concerns across the U.S. and other global markets. Against this fraught backdrop, at the policy level, the U.S. government continues to focus on foreign investment into, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS