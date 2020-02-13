Columbia U. Keeps Fighting To Ax Retirement Plan Class Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Columbia University has urged a New York federal court to spike a class action challenging its retirement plan's fees and investments, arguing a magistrate judge was wrong to recommend that the case should move forward to a trial. In a Wednesday reply brief, Columbia shot back at U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron's report and recommendation that advised the court to deny the school's motion for summary judgment in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. While Judge Aaron said the class of workers and Columbia disagree on fundamental facts that must be resolved for a court to reach a decision,...

