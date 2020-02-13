Tech Giants Urge Justices To End IP Damages 'Loophole'

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Several of the country's largest tech companies on Thursday threw their weight behind Apple's Supreme Court petition challenging a $439 million infringement verdict, urging the justices to close a Federal Circuit "loophole" that allows inflated damages for patent infringement. The High Tech Inventors Alliance, alongside HP Inc. and Lenovo Inc., filed an amicus brief warning against using prior licenses to determine how much an infringer should have to pay in damages, rather than an apportionment analysis. Focusing on licenses doesn't take into account the relative value of the patented technology, the brief says. "Prior licenses of course can be a factor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS