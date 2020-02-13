Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Verdict Eludes Avenatti Jury As Questions Remain

Law360, New York (February 13, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The jury weighing the fate of Michael Avenatti ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict on charges that the celebrity lawyer tried to extort Nike Inc. for over $25 million in exchange for keeping quiet about allegations of corruption in the shoemaker’s youth basketball operations.

Jurors appear to be closely scrutinizing the case against Avenatti, known for his representation of adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her hush money dispute with President Donald Trump, based on two notes sent to the court that inquire about details of the elements of the alleged crimes.

Prosecutors accused Avenatti of using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®