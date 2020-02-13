Verdict Eludes Avenatti Jury As Questions Remain

Law360, New York (February 13, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The jury weighing the fate of Michael Avenatti ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict on charges that the celebrity lawyer tried to extort Nike Inc. for over $25 million in exchange for keeping quiet about allegations of corruption in the shoemaker’s youth basketball operations. Jurors appear to be closely scrutinizing the case against Avenatti, known for his representation of adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her hush money dispute with President Donald Trump, based on two notes sent to the court that inquire about details of the elements of the alleged crimes. Prosecutors accused Avenatti of using...

