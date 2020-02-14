Fashion Mogul Accused Of Rape And Orchestrating Cover-Up

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Ten women accused Canadian fashion executive Peter J. Nygard and his companies of sex trafficking and rape in New York federal court on Thursday, alleging that for decades he lured underage girls to his Bahamian mansion and used his privately held New York-based companies to cover up the abuse. Nygard is accused in the civil suit of raping at least 10 women, including some who were as young as 14 at the time. He and three of his companies are accused of financing, facilitating and covering up an international sex trafficking ring in violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act....

