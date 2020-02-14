Insys Execs Owe $57M To Insurers And Victims, Judge Rules

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- Seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids were ordered by a federal judge Friday to pay nearly $57 million in restitution to insurance companies and individual victims impacted by the scheme, less than one-fifth of what prosecutors sought. Prosecutors had argued that the Insys executives should pay back more than $300 million, with the bulk of the funds going to either Medicare or insurance companies who were lied to by employees of the Insys Resource Center about the company's fentanyl spray, Subsys. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, however, said that trying to assign a number...

