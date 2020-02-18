11th Circ. Pressed To Reconsider Shrinking TCPA’s Reach

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- A consumer who lost her appeal alleging Hilton Grand Vacations violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with millions of automated telemarketing calls asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider the ruling, arguing in a brief last week that the decision bucks Congress’ intent. Florida resident Melanie Glasser is gunning for a second crack at the hospitality giant after an Eleventh Circuit panel decided last month that the system Hilton used to make nearly 16 million automated calls touting timeshare offerings didn’t qualify as a TCPA-barred autodialer. As that system required a human agent to perform an intermediary function — transferring the list...

