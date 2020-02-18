DC Circ. Wary That House Can't Sue Prez Over Funding Rows

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit hammered the Trump administration Tuesday over its position that the House of Representatives could never sue the executive branch over funding disputes, slinging out a series of hypotheticals to test the argument. The panel didn’t seem very pleased with the U.S. Department of Justice’s answers during the hearing, which was scheduled for 30 minutes of argument but stretched on for an hour and a half. While DOJ attorney Michael S. Raab repeatedly dismissed the queries as “fanciful” scenarios that would never crop up, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett reminded him that they were important to test his argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS