Texas Judge Rules Huawei Contracting Ban Is Constitutional

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed Huawei’s challenge to a law barring federal agencies from buying products made by the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant, ruling Tuesday that the ban does not unconstitutionally punish the company. Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, banning Huawei Technologies USA Inc.’s equipment from federal contracts, has a legitimate national security purpose and is not a “bill of attainder” extrajudicially punishing Huawei without a trial, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant ruled. “It may be true that entities wishing to contract with the federal government may be dissuaded from purchasing Huawei products and that...

