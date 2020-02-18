Judge Pushes Back McClatchy Pension Mediation By A Week

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday pushed back newspaper chain McClatchy Co.'s proposed start of mediation with the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. over the assumption of McClatchy's $805 million in pension liabilities by a week and a half. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael Wiles set the start of mediation for March 4, saying McClatchy's proposal to start on Friday was too rushed but that the PBGC was also asking for too much when it proposed being given a month to prepare. "I don't like when things are delayed unnecessarily, but I also don't like when things...

