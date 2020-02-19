Avenues Of Relief For Cybersecurity Whistleblowers Increase

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- Like the years immediately preceding it, 2019 marked another banner year for cybersecurity whistleblowers. Lawsuits relating to deficient corporate cybersecurity practices survived challenges in securities litigation and under the False Claims Act.[1] The U.S. Department of Justice settled its first FCA case arising from a cybersecurity vulnerability. And, over the course of the year, 31 states enacted legislation addressing cybersecurity issues. These actions have further established the legitimacy of cybersecurity deficiencies as a basis for liability under federal and state law and have further strengthened protections for whistleblowers who report such concerns internally or to regulators. Several courts issued decisions in...

