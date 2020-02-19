Glaxo Says FDA Call About Zofran Suits Not 'Covert Lobbying'

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline attorneys have told a Massachusetts federal judge that a 30-minute phone call with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about multidistrict litigation alleging its anti-nausea medication Zofran causes birth defects wasn’t “covert lobbying” and doesn’t warrant sanctions. The attorneys at Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP and Williams & Connolly LLP urged a federal judge Tuesday to deny the opposing counsel’s motion for sanctions, saying they should mind their own business about a November call regarding whether the pharmaceutical company is exempt from tort claims related to its FDA-regulated product. “There is nothing improper about FDA’s lawyers listening to a regulated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS