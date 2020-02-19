DST Wants 401(k) Participants' Attys DQ'd In ERISA Fight

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- DST Systems Inc. has urged a New York federal judge to disqualify four law firms from representing the company's 401(k) plan participants in their legal challenges to its plan management practices, saying the firms have a conflict of interest because they also represent former plan advisers. In a memorandum supporting its motion to disqualify counsel, filed Tuesday, DST said that The Klamann Law Firm, Kapke Willerth LLC, White Graham Buckley & Carr LLC and Humphrey Farrington & McClain PC should be banned from representing about 427 participants in DST's 401(k) plan in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits and arbitrations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS