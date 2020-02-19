NCAA Wants Timeout On $33M Bill In Student-Athlete Row

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The NCAA has asked a California federal court to hold off enforcing a magistrate judge’s recommendation that the college athletic association pay $33 million in attorney fees and costs to student-athletes who won an injunction barring the NCAA from restricting their education-related compensation. College football and basketball players who've challenged the NCAA's amateurism rules asked the court last week to enforce the magistrate judge's recommendation, pointing out that the NCAA hadn’t objected to it. But the NCAA told the court Tuesday that another ruling is expected soon in the case, which is on appeal at the Ninth Circuit, meaning “the question of...

