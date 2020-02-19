Au Pair Co. Hit With FLSA Suit After 1st Circ. Wage Ruling

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- Three proposed classes of consultants in Massachusetts, New York and California hit an au pair agency with a suit Wednesday over allegedly unpaid wages and overtime just two months after the First Circuit ruled that the agencies are subject to state wage laws. The workers, dubbed "local childcare consultants," or LCCs, are suing Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cultural Care Inc., one of 15 programs that sponsor a J-1 visa designated by the U.S. Department of State for the training and placement of au pairs. The au pairs come from other countries and are embedded with host families. The LCCs supervise and assist au pairs...

