SeaWorld's $65M 'Blackfish' Class Action Settlement Wins OK

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has preliminarily approved SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.'s $65 million settlement of a securities class action related to the controversial 2013 documentary "Blackfish," saying he will likely give his final approval to the deal because it is fair and reasonable. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello's Wednesday order set a July 22 date for a settlement hearing to consider whether the court should approve a plan for allocation of the proceeds, agree to attorney fees totaling 22% of the SeaWorld settlement fund and enter a judgment dismissing the action. "The court hereby preliminarily approves the settlement, as embodied in...

