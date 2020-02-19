Judge Dunks Ex-Knick’s Defamation Suit Against Team Owner

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a suit by former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley against the team’s owner and Madison Square Garden over his ejection from the arena, saying Oakley’s complaint fails to show how he was allegedly assaulted or defamed. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan slammed Oakley’s complaint, saying it fails to show how MSG or Knicks owner James Dolan defamed him or did him real harm by having him thrown out, adding that the suit seemed to be less about the law and more about publicity. “From its inception, this case has had...

