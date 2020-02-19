WikiLeaks Suspect Sent Angry Email To CIA's Top Official

Law360, New York (February 19, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Accused CIA leaker Joshua Schulte complained to the spy agency's highest official about perceived workplace abuses in an email that rattled cages agencywide, a Manhattan jury heard Wednesday, as current and former CIA brass piled on critical testimony against the coder accused of feeding secrets to WikiLeaks. Programmers, supervisors and higher-level managers took the witness stand in quick succession, some testifying under pseudonyms amid increased courtroom security, as prosecutors moved toward wrapping their case during a third week of Schulte's trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. Schulte has been jailed since late 2017 on charges of sending a trove...

