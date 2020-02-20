High Court Should Not Abet Google's Efficient IP Infringement

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Is the systematic, deliberate violation of intellectual property law a profitable enterprise? The notion may seem patently absurd to some. After all, IP laws are explicitly written to prevent this type of abusive behavior in the first place. And yet, not only does the practice persist, it’s become a veritable modus operandi for big tech companies like Google Inc. Indeed, the question cuts to the core of Google’s business model — and soon enough, the U.S. Supreme Court may provide an answer. On March 24, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments for the immensely influential copyright suit, Google v....

