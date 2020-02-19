BofA Agrees To $250M Deal In Countrywide Appraisal Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Bank of America, Countrywide Financial Corp. and others will shell out $250 million to end consolidated class action litigation accusing them of participating in a fraudulent real estate appraisal scheme, according to the borrowers' Wednesday bid for initial court approval of the deal. The settlement resolves the litigation on a classwide basis, ending a nearly seven-year-old case that revolves around allegations that Countrywide, which Bank of America bought in 2008, and an affiliated appraisal vendor, schemed in the years leading up to the financial crisis to generate bogus, inflated appraisals in order to close as many home loans as possible....

