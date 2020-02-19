Drivers Move To DQ Judge On Eve Of VW 'Clean Diesel' Trial

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:48 PM EST) -- Mere days before the first U.S. trial over Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions scandal was set to begin, counsel for drivers opting out of a class action settlement moved Wednesday to disqualify the California federal judge overseeing the case, saying his involvement in fashioning the settlement leads them to "believe he is biased." The motion to disqualify U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who has been overseeing the Volkswagen litigation for years, threatens to disrupt the bellwether trial, which had been set to begin with a bench trial Monday followed by a bifurcated jury trial Tuesday. "Our position is that he should not be the...

