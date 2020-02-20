NCAA Spars With Players Over Calif. Pay Law At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- The NCAA and college athletes battling to expand a ruling banning some compensation restrictions have offered opposing takes at the Ninth Circuit on the effect that a new California law permitting athlete endorsement deals in the state has on their dispute. In response to a Ninth Circuit request that the parties describe any effects that California's Fair Pay to Play Act has on the athletes' lawsuit against the NCAA and the pending appeal, the athletes asserted on Wednesday that the legislation enacted in September "reinforces every position" they've taken, highlighting the "inequities" faced as athletes go unpaid while athletic staff are...

