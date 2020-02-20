Activists Sue DOD Over PFAS Foam Burning Contracts

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense didn't run a proper environmental review before awarding contracts for burning millions of gallons of firefighting foam that could contaminate communities, several nonprofits claimed in a lawsuit in California federal court on Thursday. The nonprofits represent communities in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and California where incineration sites for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — dubbed "forever chemicals" — have been authorized, posing potential health threats. They also claim that the contracts go against a bill passed by Congress in December that imposed new restrictions on burning PFAS to protect citizens. Some of the sites authorized for burning the...

